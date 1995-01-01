25th Anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall

Enlarge image The border between East and West Germany is opened on November 9, 1989. (© picture alliance / akg) The year 2014 is a year of remembrance, marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall - a monumental day in history that led to Germany's reunification. This year is filled with events and ceremonies commemorating the fall of the wall, as well as reflections on a formerly divided Germany. Our year-long campaign will take a close look at the events of November 9, 1989, providing historical context that gives greater meaning to that fateful day.

Foreign Minister Steinmeier on the Fall of the Berlin Wall 25 Years Ago From the very room where a repressive regime worked to cement its power and where the construction of the Berlin Wall was set in motion in 1961, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the fall of the Berlin Wall 25 years ago. Steinmeier on the Fall of the Berlin Wall

Traces of the Wall: Relive History in Berlin Within a decade of the wall falling, Berlin achieved something momentous; it became commonplace for Berliners to cross between East and West Berlin without thinking much of it. Today, the city is working to ensure that the world remembers just how extraordinary an every day trip across town can be. Traces of the Wall

Looking Back at the Fall of the Berlin Wall On November 9, 1989, jubilant crowds gathered on both sides of the Berlin Wall to celebrate the opening of border crossings between eastern and western parts of the city. Germany's postwar division was over and national unity came less than a year later. Berlin Wall Timeline

Wall Stories During the weeks leading up to the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, we will be recording the experiences of some of our colleagues. We asked each of them one question: where were you when the wall came down on November 9, 1989? Wall Stories

From No Man's Land to Nature Preserve – The Inner German Border The iron curtain may be a blemish in history, but the former border between East and West Germany is a jewel of nature today. Conservationists are working to preserve the unique eco-systems that flourished in the former no man's land. Inner German Border

Liberty Train –The Journey of Christian Bürger 30 September 1989: Over 4,000 people squeeze into the gardens of the West German Embassy in Prague. The West German Foreign Minister Hans Dietrich Genscher addresses them: “We’re here today to tell you that today your emigration …” Liberty Train

2014-2015 Partner Universities Check out our list of schools that are participating in our 2014-2015 campus weeks across the US. Through essay contests, fall of the wall celebrations, speaker events, movie screenings and other unique events, these colleges and universities are launching a nationwide remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Partner Universities