25th Anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall

fall of the wall Enlarge image The border between East and West Germany is opened on November 9, 1989. (© picture alliance / akg)

The year 2014 is a year of remembrance, marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall - a monumental day in history that led to Germany's reunification. This year is filled with events and ceremonies commemorating the fall of the wall, as well as reflections on a formerly divided Germany. 

Our year-long campaign will take a close look at the events of November 9, 1989, providing historical context that gives greater meaning to that fateful day.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Foreign Minister Steinmeier on the Fall of the Berlin Wall 25 Years Ago

From the very room where a repressive regime worked to cement its power and  where the construction of the Berlin Wall was set in motion in 1961, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier paid tribute to the fall of the Berlin Wall 25 years ago.

Steinmeier on the Fall of the Berlin Wall

Berlin Wall 1961-1989 © picture-alliance/dpa

Traces of the Wall: Relive History in Berlin

Within a decade of the wall falling, Berlin achieved something momentous; it became commonplace for Berliners to cross between East and West Berlin without thinking much of it. Today, the city is working to ensure that the world remembers just how extraordinary an every day trip across town can be.

Traces of the Wall

The Brandenburg Gate at the heart of the city behind the Berlin Wall. © picture-alliance/dpa

Looking Back at the Fall of the Berlin Wall

On November 9, 1989, jubilant crowds gathered on both sides of the Berlin Wall to celebrate the opening of border crossings between eastern and western parts of the city. Germany's postwar division was over and national unity came less than a year later.

Berlin Wall Timeline

New Year's Eve

Wall Stories

During the weeks leading up to the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, we will be recording the experiences of some of our colleagues. We asked each of them one question: where were you when the wall came down on November 9, 1989?

Wall Stories

Border Post © picture-alliance/dpa

From No Man's Land to Nature Preserve – The Inner German Border

The iron curtain may be a blemish in history, but the former border between East and West Germany is a jewel of nature today.  Conservationists are working to preserve the unique eco-systems that flourished in the former no man's land.

Inner German Border

"Liberty Train"

Liberty Train –The Journey of Christian Bürger

30 September 1989: Over 4,000 people squeeze into the gardens of the West German Embassy in Prague. The West German Foreign Minister Hans Dietrich Genscher addresses them: “We’re here today to tell you that today your emigration …”

Liberty Train

Germany in Europe - Juniata College

2014-2015 Partner Universities

Check out our list of schools that are participating in our 2014-2015 campus weeks across the US. Through essay contests, fall of the wall celebrations, speaker events, movie screenings and other unique events, these colleges and universities are launching a nationwide remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Partner Universities

Austin College - Cabaret Evening

Campus Weeks Photo Gallery

Universities across the US are participating in our 2014-2015 campus weeks campaign, in which they are paying special attention to the 25th anniversary of the fall of the wall. Check out these photos to see how schools are celebrating German history, culture and traditions!

Gallery

Photo Gallery

Michelle Obama at the Asisis panorama
crowd
Berlin Wall
fall of the wall
fall of the wall
welcome
removing the wall
New Year's Eve
climbing the wall
fall of the wall
wall
plaque
Photos

25th Anniversary

25 Years Fall of the Wall