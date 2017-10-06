Have you found the job of your dreams? Are you working with Herzblut every single day?

You don't need to be in the medical field to work with Herzblut. Although Herzblut translates to "heart blood", it has nothing to do with blood in a medical sense.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Herzblut is a term used to describe passion - the "heart and soul" or the "lifeblood" of someone's work or actions. If you are working with Herzblut, you are working with passion.



If, for example, you love cooking more than anything else on this earth, you could say that you put your Herzblut into your cuisine. If you love acting or singing, you may leave your Herzblut on the stage.

If you are passionately engaged in a project at work or school, you may put all of your Herzblut into it.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Having Herzblut for something means you are putting all of your love, energy and hard work into it. Keep it up - not everyone finds the things that bring out their Herzblut!



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany