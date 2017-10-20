Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Are you worried about your receding hairline around the temples? Have no fear - the Germans have a beautiful word for it!

As men (and sometimes women) get older, they may notice that they are losing some of their hair. But this natural aging process is no reason to worry. Germans have a special name for receding hairlines around the temples: Geheimratsecke.

Geheimratsecke alludes to the honor and wisdom of the Geheimrat (Privy Council) - a title given to the highest advisory officials of the monarch. Thus, having your very own Geheimratsecke sounds like something to be proud of! A receding hairline may come with age - but so does honor and wisdom.

So next time you speak of receding hairlines in German, use the term Geheimratsecke to boost your own (or someone else's confidence)!



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany