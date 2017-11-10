Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Arco Images) Do you ever find yourself lost on a city street, only to be confused even more by the many unhelpful street signs? Germans call this a Schilderwald.

Schilderwald means “a forest of street signs”. It describes an area filled with signs that often confuse you, rather than help you find your way. A Schilderwald is more common in a bustling city than in the suburbs.

Is that a one-way street or not? Which way takes me to the highway? How do I exit this traffic circle? These are common questions that you may have when driving – and well-positioned street signs may answer them. But a Schilderwald will probably leave you with more questions than answers.

Enlarge image (© picture alliance) So if you find yourself in a forest of street signs, you’re better off pulling out your GPS and following that instead!

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany