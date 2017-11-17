Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Have you ever seen a meal so deliciously made that looking at it made your mouth water? Or maybe you saw a person so beautiful that you felt as though you were looking at a work of art? This is what Germans would call an Augenschmaus.

The German word Augenschmaus is a noun that is a “treat” or “feast for the eyes”. This can be used in several ways. This eye-feast can describe a delicious, mouth-watering meal. In some cases it can even describe a place so beautiful that you just want to cry (perhaps a place like the Swiss Alps or a gorgeous lake at sunset). But men frequently also use Augenschmaus to describe a beautiful woman (in this case Augenschmaus would translate to what Americans would call “eye candy”).

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) So whether it’s a mouth-watering plate of food, gorgeous scenery or a beautiful woman, an Augenschmaus appeals to your visual senses.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany