Enlarge image (© picture alliance / dpa) If you went to college, you're surely familiar with the concept of an Audimax.

An Audimax is a fun word to describe the largest lecture hall or room in a school. A typical Audimax can fit at least several hundred people, often more than 1,000. With so many people in a room, the design is very important. An Audimax is often designed with rising seats, sort of like in a movie theater. This ensures maximum visibility from everyone, regardless of where they are sitting.

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / dpa) The term Audimax is a shortened version of the old Latin term Auditorium maximum -- the largest ("maximum" sized) auditorium, room or hall. This concept arose centuries ago when Latin was the primary language in schools.

Think back to your college (or high school) days: did your school have an Audimax? Which room held the most people?

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany