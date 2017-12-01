Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) It's one of the most joyful times of the year! Do you have Vorfreude for the holidays?

The German word Vorfreude is unique and has no English equivalent. It comes from the words vor ("before") and Freude ("joy") and means something along the lines of "joyful anticipation." Vorfreude is the joy you experience while you are looking forward to something.

Germans often say: "Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude" which means "anticipation is the greatest joy".



With the holidays around the corner, many kids and adults alike may be experiencing Vorfreude as they daydream about family time, gifts from Nikolaus and Santa, vacation days and (in some cases) snow! What makes you smile during the work day? What are you looking forward to?



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany