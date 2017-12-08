Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Brr! It's getting cold outside! If you're lucky enough to receive snow, you will definitely have to grab a pair of Handschuhe to keep warm.



But wait - what is a Handschuh? A glove for your foot or a shoe for your hand?

The German word Handschuh contradicts itself, in a sense. Directly translated, it means "hand shoe." Of course, you cannot wear shoes on your hand, so you'll have to use your imagination a little. A "hand shoe" is simply just a glove. In other words, something you wear to cover your hand. Simple, right?

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) So when it's snowing and you're ready to join a snowball fight in your neighborhood, be sure to grab your shoes and your hand-shoes!



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany