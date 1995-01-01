German-Style Christmas Markets in the United States

One of the most memorable experiences for anyone in Germany is savoring the winter holiday season at one of the country's myriad Christmas markets. The colorful fairs are held in most towns and cities during the four-week Advent season leading up to Christmas.

Ringing in the holiday season, cities across the United States are celebrating with their own verisons of the traditional German Christmas market. Not unlike the Christmas markets in Germany, each of its American cousins has a flair that is unique to the city or region where it takes place.



2016 SEASON

California

Mountain View, CA (December 10)

German Holiday Market (Weihnachtsmarkt)



The German International School of Silicon Valley presents an authentic open-air German holiday market. Downtown Mountain View transforms into a European village bustling with merchants, food, entertainment and plenty of fun for the entire family.

Sacramento, CA (December 3 - 4)



Annual Christkindlmarkt

The Sacramento Turn Verein hosts an annual market for holiday shopping and entertainment that also benefits a number of local charities. German food and crafts are featured, along ewith a daily appearance of Santa Claus and the German Christkind.



Colorado

Denver, CO (November 18 - December 23)

Denver Christkindl Market

The German American Chamber of Commerce of the city of Denver holds an annual Christkindl Market with entertainment as well as vendors selling holiday goodies and gifts.

Georgia



Helen, GA (December 3 - 4, 10 - 11)

Christkindlmarkt in Helen

A traditional German market featuring German food, drink, sweet, crafts and plenty of things to do for the entire family takes place every year in this re-creation of an Alpine village.

Illinois



Belleville, IL (November 25 - December 23)

Belleville Christkindlmarkt

Something for everyone can be found at the Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Children have a special activities page and can join in the hunt for Gustav. Options for food and crafts can be found throughout the market, along with concerts and other performances by area groups.



Chicago, IL (November 18 - December 24)

Enlarge image (© picture-alliance/dpa)

Christkindlmarket Chicago

The Christkindlmarket in Chicago is the one of the largest and most renowned Christmas market in the United States, attracting more than one million visitors annually from the Chicagoland area, across the United States, and around the world.

Indiana



Ferdinand, IN (November 19 - 20)

Christkindlmarkt in Ferdinand

The Christkindlmarkt, which operates at six sites, features Christmas wares, antiques, and hand-crafted gifts, regional food and entertainment.

Iowa

Des Moines, IA (December 2 - 4)



Christkindlmarkt Des Moines



Featuring food, crafts, entertainment and children's activities in the Kinder Korner this Christmas market seeks to not only entertain, but also educate the community about European customs.



Maryland

Baltimore, MD (November 26 - 27)

Christkindlmarkt at the Zion Church of the City of Baltimore

This annual event at the Zion Church in the heart of Baltimore features German food, imported holiday goodies such as Stollen, Lebkuchen, Marzipan, and Advent calendars, local craft items and more.



Enlarge image Christmas tree decorations. (© picture-alliance/dpa)

Baltimore, MD (November 26 - December 24)

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Baltimore's Inner Harbor is transformed by Christmas Village into a traditional German Christmas market featuring European food, sweets and drinks, in addition to the holiday ornaments, jewlery and other gifts offered in the booths.

Potomac, MD (December 3)

German Christmas Market

The nation's largest German School holds a popular annual Christmas bazaar offering homemade authentic Christmas cookies and cakes, original arts and crafts, as well as German and Swiss style sausages and meat products.

Missouri



Hermann, MO (December 10 - 11)

Kristkindl Markt

Enjoy German Christmas traditions in Hermann, featuring food, crafts and entertainment.

New Jersey

Sparta, NJ (December 3 - 4)



Lake Mohawk Christmas Market



New Jersey's largest Christmas market features vendors in authentic wooden huts crafted by a local artisan and is well-loved by holiday shoppers for the handcrafted items it offers.

New York

New York City, NY (November 17 - December 24; November 29 - December 24)

Union Square Holiday Market

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

Two holiday markets in New York City feature imported gifts and treats from Germany, including hot winter drinks, gingerbread cookies, the famous Dresden-style Stollen cakes and chocolate advent calendars and Christmas cards.

Enlarge image A boy at a Christmas market in Germany. (© picture-alliance/dpa))

Ohio



Cincinnati, OH (November 18 - 20)

Christkindlmarkt Cincinnati

Presented by the Germania Society, this Christmas market features crafts, entertainment and traditional food under a covered, closed and heated pavilion at Germania Park.

Cincinnati, OH (November 25 - December 18)



Cincideutsch Christkindlmarkt

A group of German-speakers known as Cincideutsch present a German-style Christmas market in two Cincinnati locations over three weekends. The market features local vendors with items ranging from Christmas décor to imported German goods to German-style sweets and foods.



Enlarge image Shoppers pass through the rows of the market by the Gedächtniskirche. (© Picture-Alliance / Tagesspiegel)

Dayton, OH (December 10 - 11)

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner

Celebrate Christmas at the Liederkranz Christkindlmarkt with hand-crafted ornaments and gift items, German food and beverages, plus a an Christmas raffle.

Oklahoma



Tulsa, OK (December 2 - 4)

Christkindlmarkt

The German-American Society of Tulsa hosts an annual German-style Christmas market with all of the trimmings - crafters displaying their wares, both regional and imported, alongside food and drink.

Pennsylvania



Bethlehem, PA (November 18 - December 18)

Christmas City Bethlehem

Over the past two decades, Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem - located in Bethlehem's historic downtown district - has delighted almost one million guests.

Mifflinburg, PA (December 8 - 10)

Mifflinburg Christkindl Market

For three days, Mifflinburg's Market Street is lined with festive outdoor huts featuring unique handmade crafts and traditional Christkindl treats.

Enlarge image (© picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva)

Philadelphia, PA (November 19 - December 24)

Christmas Village in Philadelphia & Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Wooden booths and timber houses form a medieval village selling European food, sweets and drinks as well as international seasonal holiday gifts, ornaments and high quality arts and crafts.



Pittsburgh, PA (November 18 - December 23)

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

Visitors can stroll through an illuminated market square and weave through European-style wooden chalets adorned with holly and illuminated with little white lights.

Texas



Arlington, TX (November 25 - December 23)

Texas Christkindl Market

The entire family is invited to one of the largest open-air holiday markets in the southwest. Holiday shopping, entertainment, activities and food can all be found in this German-style market.



Austin, TX (December 3)

Christmas Market

The German-Texan Heritage Society puts on a Christmas festival at the German Free School in Austin with crafts items imported from Germany, live performances of German Christmas music and food and drink for visitors.



Enlarge image The Christmas market in Erfurt in 2008. (© picture-alliance/dpa))

Tomball, TX (December 9 - 11)

Weihnachtsmarkt, Texas Style

Vendors sell German Christmas items, arts and crafts, and more at this seasonal music/street festival and open air market set among the antique shops in the old town area.

Virginia



Lovettsville, VA (December 3 - 4)

Loudon Valley German Society

Coordinated by the Loudon Valley German Society, this Christmas market celebrates both the town's and Loudon County's more than 250-year-old German heritage with German food and drink, crafts and activities.

Washington



Enlarge image (© picture-alliance/dpa)

Leavenworth, WA (November 25 - 27)

Leavenworth Christkindlmarkt

Modeled after the open-air Christmas markets in Germany, the village presents the sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional European market, with booths, music, food and drink.

Wisconsin



Elkhardt Lake, WI (December 2 - 11)

Old World Christmas Market

The Osthoff Resort's annual traditional Old World Christmas Market, reminiscent of the centuries-old German Christkindlesmarkt, features gifts, toys, ornaments and food specialties from international and regional artisans.

Milwaukee, WI (November 17 - 20)

Best Christkindlmarket Milwaukee



Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery and Mader’s Restaurant have partnered to create an authentic German Christkindlmarket. The event will be held at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery located at 901 W. Juneau Ave in downtown Milwaukee, admission is free. The unique layout of Best Place allows for authentic events to take place both indoors and outdoors.