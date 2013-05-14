Worth a Visit - Germany's Top Tourist Attractions

Enlarge image Europa-Park (© Europa-Park) Foreign tourists have voted: Europa-Park in Rust is the favorite among foreign guests to Germany. Neuschwanstein Castle came in second in the rankings, while Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, took third place. The German National Tourist Board (DZT) conducted the survey among foreign tourists in Germany for the third time as a way of determining the most popular tourist attractions in Germany. From October 2014 to May 2015, tourists were able to name their “TOP tourist attractions” on the DZT website and app.

“Travelers from more than 40 countries took part in the survey, and the results demonstrate how well our voting system works: eight of the ten most popular attractions from the previous year retained their top-ten ranking in 2015," said Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the GNTB.



The Top 10:

Europa-Park



Neuschwanstein Castle



Cologne Cathedral

Heidelberg Castle and old quarter



Old town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber



Lake Constance



Mount Zugspitze and Partnach Gorge in Garmisch-Partenkirchen



The Berlin Wall

Romantic Road

The balanced geographical spread of the 100 tourist highlights confirms that from the perspective of foreign visitors, all German states have attractive travel destinations to offer.



See the complete list



Related Links:

German Tourism Association (DTV - in German)

German National Tourist Office - New York

City of Cologne

City of Berlin