Germany's G20 Presidency 2017: Shaping an Interconnected World

G20: Merkel Calls for Demonstration of Determination

The G20 leaders must demonstrate "that they have understood their major responsibility for the world and that they accept this responsibility," Chancellor Merkel said. It will only be possible to find the right answers to the major questions of our time if we work together. "We need the G20 more urgently than ever before."

Chancellor Merkel on Germany's G20 Presidency

"The very existence of the G20 really means that isolation and protectionism are a dead-end rather than a way forward. That is why I say that anyone who tries to evade international competition may hope to gain an advantage in the short term, but in the medium and longer term their own capacity for innovation will be weakened. For new ideas and developments are most likely to thrive in an atmosphere of freedom and openness. That is, at least, the view of the German Presidency."

Chancellor Merkel on May 3 at the Business20 Dialogue in Berlin

The reef knot logo of Germany's G20 Presidency symbolizes interconnection. The interconnected world is a challenge for policy makers, but also an opportunity. Germany's presidency has set itself the ambitious goal of shaping this world in cooperation with all G20 partners.

The Group of Twenty

The Group of Twenty is comprised of 19 countries plus the European Union. The countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The G20 is the main forum for international cooperation among the 19 leading industrialized nations and emerging economies and the EU in the fields of finance and economics.

  • The G20 countries produce around 80 percent of global economic output in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) adjusted for purchasing power parity.
  • G20 countries account for three‑quarters of global trade. China, the United States, Germany and Japan are the four largest exporting countries in the world. Of the 20 countries with the largest volume of exports worldwide, 15 are members of the G20.
  • Around two‑thirds of the global population live in the G20 member countries.
  • At the invitation of each Presidency, international organizations also regularly attend the G20 meetings. These organisations include the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the World Bank (WB), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations (UN). The German G20 Presidency has also invited the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017.
  • Spain attends the G20 Summits as a permanent guest. The Presidency can also invite representatives of regional organizations and guests to the G20 Summit. The German Presidency has invited Norway, the Netherlands and Singapore as partner countries to the G20 process, as well as the African Union (AU), represented by Guinea, the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), represented by Vietnam, and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), represented by Senegal.
Leaders Summit in Hamburg on July 7 & 8

Leaders of the G20 countries plus the European Union, as well as the most important international institutions on the planet will meet in Hamburg on July 7 and 8. 

  • Due to its port, which is located right in the heart of the city, Hamburg has had trade relations with much of the world for centuries and may rightly pride itself on being a cosmopolitan and international city.
  • Hamburg is Europe’s third largest container port and one of the leading ports worldwide.
  • The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg is Germany’s second biggest city and as a city state counts as one of the Federal Republic’s 16 federal states or Länder.
  • The Elbphilharmonie, opened in January 2017, has quickly become the city's new landmark.
