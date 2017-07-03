Germany's G20 Presidency 2017: Shaping an Interconnected World

"The very existence of the G20 really means that isolation and protectionism are a dead-end rather than a way forward. That is why I say that anyone who tries to evade international competition may hope to gain an advantage in the short term, but in the medium and longer term their own capacity for innovation will be weakened. For new ideas and developments are most likely to thrive in an atmosphere of freedom and openness. That is, at least, the view of the German Presidency."

Chancellor Merkel on May 3 at the Business20 Dialogue in Berlin

