70th Anniversary of Marshall Plan: Lasting Legacy of Cooperation and Friendship
On June 5, 1947, US Secretary of State George C. Marshall gave a landmark speech at Harvard University that laid out a plan for American assistance in stabilizing Europe in the critical post-war years. That plan, the Marshall Plan, was not merely an economic assistance program, it ushered in decades of close transatlantic cooperation and friendship. George C. Marshall was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953 for his economic recovery plan for Western Europe. The Marshall Plan's legacy lives on today not only in political relations but in flourishing exchange programs and dialogues across the Atlantic. #Marshall70
George C. Marshall: Launching the Marshall Plan
"Our policy is directed not against any country or doctrine but against hunger, poverty, desperation and chaos. Its purpose should be the revival of a working economy in the world so as to permit the emergence of political and social conditions in which free institutions can exist." U.S. Secretary of State George C. Marshall on June 5, 1947, at Harvard University
Foreign Minister Gabriel: "The Marshall Plan at 70: What We Must Remember and What We Must Do for the Future"
"It is also good to remember what is possible when the US and Europe work together," Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a speech on the legacy of the Marshall Plan at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, on May 18.
German Marshall Fund of the United States
Today the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) strengthens transatlantic cooperation on regional, national, and global challenges and opportunities in the spirit of the Marshall Plan.
Follow #Marshall70 on Twitter