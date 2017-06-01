70th Anniversary of Marshall Plan: Lasting Legacy of Cooperation and Friendship

On June 5, 1947, US Secretary of State George C. Marshall gave a landmark speech at Harvard University that laid out a plan for American assistance in stabilizing Europe in the critical post-war years. That plan, the Marshall Plan, was not merely an economic assistance program, it ushered in decades of close transatlantic cooperation and friendship. George C. Marshall was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1953 for his economic recovery plan for Western Europe. The Marshall Plan's legacy lives on today not only in political relations but in flourishing exchange programs and dialogues across the Atlantic. #Marshall70

