2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The 2016 Olympic Games kicked off on August 5th in Rio de Jeneiro, Brazil. The German National Team consists of 499 athletes competing in 36 sports. After two weeks of non-stop action, the Summer Olympics in Rio de Jeneiro ended with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame on Sunday, August 21st. Germany closed out this year’s games with forty-two medals. Over the final weekend, the women’s soccer team took home gold against Sweden with a score of 2-1. Additionally, in spite of not qualifying in the London Olympics, the German men’s handball team fought for bronze against Poland. The next phase of the games in Rio will be the Paralympic Games which will begin on September 7th and end on September 18th.

The Medal Count

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Germany

17

10

15

USA

46

37

38

as of 8/22/2016



The National Team

German Athletes to Watch Olympic Fencer Maximilian Hartung Olympic Canoeist Franz Anton Olympic Table Tennis Player Timo Boll Olympic Tennis Player Angelique Kerber Olympic marathon runners and twins Lisa and Anna Hahner Olympic Decathlete Arthur Abele

Celebrating Historic Wins in Week Two at the Rio Olympics Less than two weeks into the official Olympic Games for Summer 2016 and Germany has added to its medal collection with a total of thirty-two medals in sixteen different sports, thirteen of which are gold. Germany has already surpassed its gold medal earnings from the Summer Olympics in London in 2012, when it earned eleven gold medals. Week Two at the Rio Olympics

First Week of the Rio Olympics Even before the torch was lit on Friday in Rio de Jeneiro, Brazil, Olympians were already starting to compete in the hopes of taking home gold. Germany has won a total of nine medals in its first week at the Olympics. Among those nine medals are five gold, three silver, and one bronze. Olympics Week One

Interview with Olympian Max Hartung Max came in 7th during the last Summer Olympics in London, and is back at this year’s games with his eye on the gold medal. His first match-up will be on Wednesday, August 10th against Yemi Geoffrey Apithy from Benin. Max Hartung