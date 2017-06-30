International Parliamentary Scholarship of the German Bundestag

(© IPS; Deutscher Bundestag)

The German Bundestag collaborates with the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Freie Universität Berlin and Technische Universität Berlin to run its International Parliamentary Scholarships (IPS) program.

This gives well qualified young people with a strong interest in politics from the USA, France, Israel, Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Caucasus, Central Asia, Northern Africa and the Middle East the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of Germany's system of parliamentary government.



The program involves fifteen-week placements with Members of the German Bundestag. The participants are introduced to the wide variety of tasks carried out in a Member’s office. For example, they may find themselves drafting speeches, articles and letters or doing preparatory work for plenary sittings.



The exchange programs of the German Bundestag are conceived of as exciting ways of teaching young people about the significance of friendly cooperation based on shared political and cultural values.

Would you like to work at the German Parliament?

The German Bundestag invites you, in cooperation with the with the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Freie Universität Berlin and Technische Universität Berlin to to apply for an International Parliamentary Scholarship (IPS) to spend five months in Berlin. The IPS program is aimed at highly qualified young men and women who are interested in politics and who wish to play an active and responsible role in shaping the democratic future of their country. The German Bundestag, the German Parliament, offers young people the opportunity to get to know the German parliamentary system and political decision-making processes and to gain practical experience of parliamentary work during a 15-week work placement with a Member of the Bundestag. The scholarship-winners are chosen by the German Bundestag’s independent selection panel.

*The IPS Program begins March 1 and ends July 31.

Requirements

US citizenship

University degree

Very good knowledge of German

Knowledge of German politics, society and history

Under the age of 30 at the start of the scholarship

Scholarship

500 euros per month

Free accommodation

Insurance and travel expenses

Deadline for applications: June 30, 2017



For more information (in German) and to apply, visit:

bundestag.de/ips

For specific questions on the application, call: 202-298-4315