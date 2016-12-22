Enlarge image (© www.Germany.info) The Foreign Ministry sent 14 US think tank experts on an informational trip to Germany this month, allowing them to learn more about Germany's political, economic and cultural life.

The think tank experts visited multiple German cities between December 4 and 11. Prior to the trip to Germany, eight participants took part in a day of workshops and seminars at the German Embassy in Washington. The participants were selected from over a dozen think tanks including the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Cato Institute DC, the Chicago Council and the Hudson Institute DC, among others.

The week-long program in Germany included visits to Frankfurt, Berlin and Hamburg. The Think Tankers visited the Federal Chancellery, the German Council on Foreign Relations, the Federal Ministry of Defense, the Port of Hamburg, Die Zeit newspaper and many other influential organizations. Speakers met with the Think Tankers to discuss topics ranging from global trade to international media relations to immigration and transatlantic relations.



Enlarge image (© www.Germany.info) John Hamre, president and CEO of CSIS, thanked the German Embassy for sending the CSIS' program manager on a trip that "infected him for life with an interest in Germany."



"I am grateful that the German Embassy gave Alvaro Genie an opportunity to participate in the 'Week in Germany' program," Hamre said. "He is a young, but very talented analyst and this week was his first opportunity to participate in such a high-level and well-structured program. I am grateful because he returned as a better and more effective analyst. And Germany now has a second ambassador in Washington."

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany