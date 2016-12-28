Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Germany has ranked second in the 2016 Nation Brands Index - a study that examines the image of 50 countries around the world. This is the second time Germany has taken second place as the country with the "best image", following the United States.

Both in 2015 and 2016, the United States ranked first as the country with the best image, followed by Germany in second place and the United Kingdom in third place. This year, Canada was in fourth place, followed by France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Australia and Sweden. The survey is held annually by the market research institute Gfk and analyzes countries based on exports, government, culture, population, tourism and immigration/investments. The top three countries all scored lower than last year, but their order remains the same.



"In general, the perception of a country on the global level remains very stable. But changes are possible and do happen," Professor Simon Anholt, a political advisor involved in putting together the survey, said in a statement. "The perceived influence a country has in the world primarily affects the nation's image and not, for example, national particularities or successes. And this is exactly what we have observed this year. Countries deemed to have a strong global influence have lost prestige in a year marred by persistent international conflicts and humanitarian crises."

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany