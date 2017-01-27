Enlarge image (© Katrina Griffin) Katrina Griffin, a German teacher at North County High School in Glen Burnie, MD, was named the 2017 National Language Teacher of the Year by ACTFL, the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. She also serves as the World and Classical Languages Department Chairperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and has received numerous awards for her innovative teaching.

Known as “Frau” to her students, Griffin leads one of the largest German programs in Maryland, which she played an instrumental role in building. She has tirelessly advocated for German and other foreign languages, participating in everything from educational workshops to working towards the establishment of the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program. Griffin also led the way in integrating foreign language into STEM (science, technology, engeering and math) programs and has presented her methods at conferences around the country. She has worked closely with the German Embassy on numerous occasions. North County High School was selected in 2016 to participate in the first-ever High School Days program, an expansion of the German Embassy’s Campus Week’s program. Enlarge image (© Colourbox)

As Teacher of the Year Griffin will be a spokesperson for her profession, bringing more visibility and awareness to the importance of learning foreign languages. “ACTFL congratulates Katrina Griffin and Anne Arundel County Public Schools on this prestigious accomplishment. I know that Katrina will represent the language field well in 2017 as she advocates for language programs throughout the country,” said ACTFL President Pete Swanson.