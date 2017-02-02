Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Daniel Karman) They have three to eight rotors, reach heights of up to 100 metres, are able to carry out daring manoeuvres and can be easily controlled using a smartphone or tablet app. The smallest weight only as much as half a chocolate bar, some models are capable of flying at night and, thanks to their built-in cameras, most deliver breath-taking aerial images and videos.

Multicopters, often also referred to as drones, have been becoming increasingly popular not only with adults, but also with children and teenagers. This is because their rotors make them much more stable than model aircraft, the prices of basic models are also relatively low at between 50 and 350 Euros and they can be controlled without previous experience. The only prerequisite in Germany is that the pilot has third-party insurance and – if the drone is a professional model and weights over five kilos – an official permit.

“The development of the technology over the last five or six years has made copter flying child’s play,” says Daniel Haas of the German branch of Yuneec International Co. Ltd, which entered the drone market in 2014. The most successful drone manufacturer at present is the French company Parrot, followed by the Chinese manufacturer DJI. However, German suppliers are catching up, as Sascha Riethbaum of Jamara in Aichstetten, Baden-Württemberg, knows very well: “The trends are definitely towards models that can be flown fast and furious, so-called racecopters, and towards FPV video goggles that enable models to be flown from a pilot’s perspective.”

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Daniel Karman) According to Spielwarenmesse Nürnberg, technological toys like multicopters and drones will continue to gain popularity in future. The 68th toy fair in Nuremberg, which takes place from February 1 to 6, 2017, has therefore dedicating an entire hall to this market segment with a 400-square-meter area on which products are allowed to fly, land and carry out daredevil manoeuvres.

Because drones have increasingly led to dangerous situations in Germany, the Federal Cabinet implemented new regulations in January. Stricter rules regarding drone usage are planned, as well as drone flying licence requirements. In addition, all drones weighing over 250 grams will have to be equipped with a pilot address label to make it possible to swiftly find the owner.