In a new book titled "One in Three Germans Iron their Underwear", author and filmmaker Christian Heynen has exposed a plethora of facts that expose the average German, from their cleaning habits to their driving habits.

The young author, who is also a filmmaker, previously completed a documentary titled "Wer ist Thomas Müller?" in an attempt to showcase random facts about Germans. (Thomas Müller is the most common German name.) There are already many stereotypes about Germans, and these facts shed light on habits that may not have previously been exposed.

Here's just a few:



One in three Germans eat sausages and potato salad on Christmas Eve.

Germany’s most popular fast-food dish is the doner kebab sandwich – 400 million pitas filled with meat and salad are sold every year.

One in ten Germans have a tattoo. In the 25 to 35 age group, the figure even rises to one in four.

Germans walk an average of 1.5 kilometres per day.

Approximately 80,000 men in Germany are less than 1.50 metres tall – and 70,000 women are over 1.90 metres in height.

There were 15,100,000 cars in Germany in 1970 and 44,403,100 in 2015.

There were 605,000 German soldiers in 1902; the total in 2015 was 177,069 (including 19,284 women).

Germany was the first country to introduce daylight savings time – in spring of 1916.

