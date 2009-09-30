Enlarge image Roger und Sigrid Lang were East German refugees at the West German Embassy in Prague when Hans-Dietrich Genscher (center) announced that they could emigrate to West Germany 20 years ago. (© picture-alliance/dpa) Twenty years ago West Germany's Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher stood on a balcony at the West German embassy in Prague and delivered the news to thousands of East German refugees camped out there that he had negotiated a deal that would allow them to leave their limbo and emigrate to the West.



On September 30, 2009, he returned to Prague to commemorate the event, calling the peaceful revolution of 1989 "Europe's happiest hour."



In the months leading up to Genscher's famous announcement, thousands of East Germans had been seeking to emigrate to the West via third countries such as Hungary, Poland and Czechoslovakia. By the end of September, the grounds of the West German Embassy in Prague had become a makeshift camp to accommodate the thousands of refugees stranded there when the Czechoslovak government tightened its border controls.



Enlarge image Families with children from the GDR climb across the fence surrounding the West German embassy in Prague, then CSSR, on September 29th 1989. At that time already 2,500 people waiting for the allowance to move to the west had sought refuge on the compounds of the West German embassy. (© picture-alliance/dpa) The number of refugees swelled daily and the weather was turning cooler, but few of the refugees trusted the East German government's promise to let them emigrate in a few months if they returned to East Germany.



Negotiating with his East German and Soviet counterparts, Genscher had secured a deal that would allow the refugees to leave for West Germany almost immediately.



When he addressed the crowd from the balcony, he was drowned out by cheering before he could even finish giving the good news. The joy turned to trepidation as he explained that the East German government had stipulated that the refugees would have to travel through the territory of East Germany to reach the West, but Genscher gave the refugees his personal guarantee that nothing would happen to them. They had good reason to trust that he understood their situation; Genscher himself had fled East Germany for the West in 1952.



Enlarge image Emigrants from the GDR smile through an open window of the train bringing them to Hof, Bavaria from Prague on October 5th 1989. (© picture-alliance/dpa) In fact, the East German authorities did not interfere with the trains that took the refugees from Prague through Dresden and Chemnitz (then Karl-Marx City) before arriving in the West German city of Hof. Instead, crowds of East Germans cheered the trains as they passed through Germany, and many tried to jump aboard.



For the 20th anniversary, Genscher traveled to Prague with a delegation including Stanislaw Tillich, Minister President of Saxony, and Rudolf Seiters, a former Chief of Staff in the Chancellery who had accompanied him in 1989. The delegation was organized by the state governement of Saxony to highlight Saxon-Czech economic cooperation. On the evening of September 30, they participated in an event at the German Embassy in Prague with the German Ambassador to the Czech Republic Johannes Haindl and Czech President Václav Klaus.



Genscher took the occasion to speak out in favor of the European Union's Lisbon Reform Treaty, calling on Europe to take inspiration from the historic struggle 20 years ago.