Word of the Week: Spargeltarzan

Feb 27, 2015

Spargeltarzan Enlarge image (© picture alliance / blickwinkel) While being called Tarzan is usually a compliment, being referred to as a Spargeltarzan is much less flattering. Literally translated, it means "asparagus-Tarzan". And no one wants to look like a stalk of asparagus!

When you imagine Tarzan, you probably visualize a strong, muscular and good-looking man - someone who might sweep you off your feet and stir up images of a romantic jungle adventure. A Spargeltarzan, however, is very much the opposite: a skinny little man who sort of resembles an asparagus stalk.

No matter how often a Spargeltarzan hits the gym or how much protein he consumes, he seems unable to bulk up. A Spargeltarzan is usually an ectomorph - a naturally thin body type with little body fat or muscle. He typically has trouble gaining any sort of weight. We're sure you know at least one of them!

Spargel Enlarge image (© picture alliance / blickwinkel) But unless you know someone well enough to joke around with them, you should probably not call them a Spargeltarzan - at least, not to their face. Looking like an asparagus stalk is not usually a good thing.

And while skinny men are nicknamed Spargeltarzan, unusually thin women are often called Bohnenstange ("bean stalk"), which has a similar connotation.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany

