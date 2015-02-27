Enlarge image (© picture alliance / blickwinkel) While being called Tarzan is usually a compliment, being referred to as a Spargeltarzan is much less flattering. Literally translated, it means "asparagus-Tarzan". And no one wants to look like a stalk of asparagus!

When you imagine Tarzan, you probably visualize a strong, muscular and good-looking man - someone who might sweep you off your feet and stir up images of a romantic jungle adventure. A Spargeltarzan, however, is very much the opposite: a skinny little man who sort of resembles an asparagus stalk.

No matter how often a Spargeltarzan hits the gym or how much protein he consumes, he seems unable to bulk up. A Spargeltarzan is usually an ectomorph - a naturally thin body type with little body fat or muscle. He typically has trouble gaining any sort of weight. We're sure you know at least one of them!



Enlarge image (© picture alliance / blickwinkel) But unless you know someone well enough to joke around with them, you should probably not call them a Spargeltarzan - at least, not to their face. Looking like an asparagus stalk is not usually a good thing.



And while skinny men are nicknamed Spargeltarzan, unusually thin women are often called Bohnenstange ("bean stalk"), which has a similar connotation.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany

