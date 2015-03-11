You overslept and don't have time for a shower - what do you do? In Germany, a Katzenwäsche would be your solution!

Enlarge image (© colourbox) The German word Katze means "cat" and Wäsche means "washings" (or "laundry", depending on the context). Literally translated, it describes a cat's daily process of licking itself clean.

But in the human context, a "cat wash" is a quick clean-up that is not entirely sufficient. It is often used for children who do not take a bath every day - but can also be applied to adults in a hurry. If you don't have time for a shower, you might wash yourself in the bathroom sink - a procedure that would be considered a Katzenwäsche. A typical Katzenwäsche does not use much water and does not get you very clean. It typically just involves washing your face, brushing your teeth or applying deodorant - and often even less! You might be more presentable, but you still won't match up to the days that you fit in a shower.



The use of the word evolved from its literal translation of a "cat wash". Cats are generally afraid of water and spend about two to three hours licking themselves clean every day. Their tongues are covered in papillae, which are coarse, hair-like growths that are used for self-grooming. But unlike the prolonged Katzenwäsche by your furry friend, a human Katzenwäsche is much quicker and much less efficient.

Enlarge image (© colourbox) Unless you're in a hurry, you're better off taking a shower.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany

