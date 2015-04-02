Enlarge image (© colourbox) If you've got health ailments, back problems, crippling stress or some other reason that requires a place of recovery, you might want to check into Kur - a German health spa or resort. But by doing so, you run the risk of finding a so-called Kurschatten - which might be a problem if you're married!



The German word Kurschatten means "health resort shadow". Although it does not literally define a shadow, it does identify someone who might be shadowing your every move! Kur is a place where people go for several weeks to recover from anything ranging from back pain to respiratory problems. A patient who checks into one of these health resorts will usually have tightly-packed schedules to promote their well-being.

Patients often check into Kur alone, leaving their husbands or wives at home. But by doing so, they become susceptible to meeting their Kurschatten - a health resort buddy with whom they develop a strong emotional (and sometimes physical!) connection. Meeting a Kurschatten is often unexpected and may lead to an unforeseen romance!

It's not surprising that you might find a match at Kur - after all, you're spending every waking minute with the other patients. From shared meals to afternoons at the spa, you'll run into the same people over and over again - and it's quite possible that something could develop between you and a special someone!

Enlarge image (© colourbox) A Kurschatten could lead to marriage or lead to another marriage's ruin, depending on someone's relationship status upon check-in at the Kur. But not every Kurschatten leads to romance; some remain platonic, and can even lead to long-lasting friendships.



The Kurschatten concept is brought up frequently in the works of German author Thomas Mann, who features them in several of his books, including "Tristan", "Felix Krull" and "Zauberberg."

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany

