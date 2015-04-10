Enlarge image (© colourbox) Have you ever been to a movie theater and found yourself seated behind the tallest person in the room? This person's head was probably blocking your view, leaving you frustrated throughout the film. In German, there's a special word for this kind of person: Sitzriese ("seated giant")!

The word Sitzriese comes from sitzen ("to sit) and Riese ("giant"). It defines a person who looks deceptively tall while sitting down. A Sitzriese typically has a long waist and short legs, making them appear tall while seated and short while standing up.

On the contrary, the German word Sitzzwerg ("seated dwarf") refers to the opposite - someone who appears short while sitting, but tall while standing up.

Enlarge image (© colourbox) We're all different shapes and sizes, and you can be sure that the Germans have a nickname for everyone! But if you're at a concert, movie theater or a performance, you better hope that you end up behind the Sitzzwerg, since the Sitzriese will block your view!

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany

