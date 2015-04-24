Enlarge image (© colourbox) Does your imagination run wild? Do you think up detailed stories in your head? Maybe you've got a Kopfkino entertaining you all day long!



The German word Kopf means "head" and Kino means "movie theater". Kopfkino therefore describes a cinema in your head. But unlike scheduled movies at your local theater, a Kopfkino can start playing anytime, whether you're at the office, in the classroom or in the middle of a dull conversation.

Sometimes having your own built-in movie theater can be useful. If you're on a long train ride, for example, having a wild imagination helps pass the time. But if you're having trouble concentration on an important task, then your Kopfkino may do more harm than good - even if your daydreams are pleasant!

Enlarge image (© colourbox) Perhaps you have a one-hour deadline to finish a task at the office. All of a sudden, your Kopfkino starts playing and you suddenly find yourself laying at the beach, a warm breeze blowing through your hair as the man or woman of your dreams approaches you. Palm trees sway above your head and the worries of daily life disappear - until the movie starts playing and you realize you're still at your desk!

But not every Kopfkino is pleasant. If you're highly anxious or worried, you might have worst-case scenarios play out in your head. If you have an active Kopfkino, let's hope it prefers romantic comedies over horror films! And make sure you know where the pause button is

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany

