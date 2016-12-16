Enlarge image (© dpa) Sometimes you do things for other people that you don't like. Why do you do it? Because of your Freundschaftsdienst!

The German word Freundschaftsdienst means "friendship duty". It is a word that describes the obligations that come with a true friendship.

Let's look at an example:

You're allergic to cats, but your friend is traveling for the holidays and desperately needs a catsitter. You begrudgingly agree to take in the cat, and spend the next two weeks sneezing and taking anti-histamine pills. You endure all of this suffering because of your Freundschaftsdienst. Being a friend means doing favors for the other person, even when it inconveniences you.

Here's another example:

You have a 6 am flight tomorrow morning and you have not begun packing. Your friend calls you crying because she just broke up with her boyfriend. You know you have a lot to do, but you choose to spend the night consoling her. The next morning, you're rushing to the airport with little to no sleep. Enduring this was your Freundschaftsdienst.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Naturally, you expect your friends to do the same for you. If this isn't the case, you may want to reconsider who you provide your Freundschaftsdienst to. Be selective, and make sure the Freundschaftsdienst is a two-way street.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany