Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) When you accidentally smash your inner elbow into a table or a door, you might scream in pain because the impact affected your Musikantenknochen - your so-called "musician's bone". But what exactly is that?

In English, you might have heard the term "funny bone" used to describe a sensitive location in your arm. In German, this is called your Musikantenknochen, which comes from the words Musik ("music") and Knochen ("bone"). It describes the part of your arm that is especially sensitive when you hit it against a hard surface. But what does this have to do with music?



Well, the term can be deceiving because your Musikatentenknochen has nothing to do with music and it is not even a bone! In reality, it is the ulnar nerve - a nerve that runs along the ulna bone and is the largest unprotected nerve in your body (meaning it is just under the surface of your skin). That means it is highly sensitive and prone to injury. Some describe the feeling of hitting your Musikantenknochen against a hard surface as a sensation similar to a small electric shock. That's sure to cause some people to cry out in pain.

It is unclear why Germans call this nerve the "musician's bone", but some believe it has to do with the perceived vibrations that arise when impacting the area. Others say it has to do with the cries people make when they hurt their Musikantenknochen.

But one thing's for sure: most of us are not going to sing to the sound of that music! If we hurt our Musikantenknochen, it's best not to talk to us until we come back to our senses.



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany