Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Do you have big dreams? Do other people laugh at your dreams and sarcastically tell you to keep dreaming? Is your head always in the clouds? If so, you are a Traumtänzer.

The German word Traumtänzer comes from the words Traum ("dream") and Tänzer ("dancer"). Literally translated, this could describe someone who dances in their dreams but not in reality. But you don't have to dream of being a world-class salsa dancer to be a Traumtänzer (although some of you might)!

Anyone with a big dream can be a Traumtänzer. In many cases, these dreams are perceived as being "unrealistic", but here at Germany.info, we believe that many things are possible and therefore encourage you to follow them, regardless of how unrealistic they may seem!

A Traumtänzer could be a janitor who dreams of becoming president, an office worker who dreams of buying his own island or average people dreaming of living in big mansions, traveling to space, competing in the Olympic Games or retiring at the age of 30. In many cases, these dreams may seem impossible to reach, but there are always examples of people who did the "impossible". Thomas Edison, for example, made 1,000 unsuccessful attempts at inventing the light bulb before he succeeded and made his seemingly-unrealistic idea manifest.



Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) So if you are a Traumtänzer, keep dancing in your dreams and maybe one day you will dance when you are awake!



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany