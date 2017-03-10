Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Are you wearing red pants, a blue shirt and green socks? If so, we're sure you stand out - and you're definitely farbenfroh today!

The German word farbenfroh means "color happy". It is an adjective used to describe someone or something with many colors. Someone's outfit is farbenfroh if they are wearing many different colors - or even just one bright color that catches people's attention. An apartment can be described as farbenfroh if its decorations are colorful or if the walls are painted in different colors. Even a program of events can be described as farbenfroh if it includes a diverse program (in English, we would call this a "colorful event").



Most of the time, farbenfroh is used in a positive context (because after all, who doesn't like colors?). But if you notice your coworker proudly wearing a bright orange dress that makes her look a little ridiculous, you can simply call her farbenfroh (which is more of a fact and in this context and neither an insult nor a compliment).

Although you can be farbenfroh at any time of the year, it might brighten up a rainy, cloudy or cold day if you add a little bit of Farbe to your life!

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany