Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) It is no secret that Germans have some of the best beer. The country also has plenty of beer gardens. On a beautiful, sunny afternoon, these beer gardens are often filled with people. After all, most of these locales are outside (thus the term beer "garden").

Beer gardens are emptier when it rains, although some brave souls may choose to sit under the umbrellas. If you're in the mood for a beer and good company, you may find yourself wishing for Biergartenwetter.

Biergartenwetter is the German word for "beer garden weather", and it describes the most favorable weather conditions to enjoy a day at the beer garden. Biergartenwetter is usually sunny and warm (but not too hot). Imagine a 70 degree day with plenty of sunshine and perhaps an occasionally passing cloud: the perfect beer garden weather!

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) But even if you have no plans to visit a beer garden, you can still use the term Biergartenwetter to describe the beautiful weather. In Germany, even weather channels will sometimes talk about Biergartenwetter in the forecast. When you step outside and feel the rays on your shoulders, you may be tempted to go meet your friends at a Biergarten - even if you're just having a soda (or a snack). Better yet: pack a picnic basket with bread, radish, cheese and sausage to take with you and just buy an Apfelschorle at the Biergarten, as many Germans do. Because after all, who wouldn't want to soak up the sun with friends at a Biergarten?



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany