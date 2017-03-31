How can you tell that spring is around the corner? For some, it's the weather forecast. But for others, it's the Frühlingsbote.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) The German word Frühlingsbote means "herald of spring" or "harbinger of spring". It consists of the words Frühling ("spring") and Bote ("herald"/"harbinger") and it refers to a person or thing that signals the approach of spring. A few examples of Frühlingsboten would be birds chirping at sunrise, flower buds emerging on the trees, restaurants opening their outdoor patios and clothing stores displaying shorts sandals in the store windows.

A prime example of a Frühlingsbote is also the blooming of the cherry blossom trees (which exist both in the US and Germany). The cherry blossom trees typically bloom before other species, signaling that spring is right around the corner. After the Yoshino trees bloom, other trees will soon follow. Before long, you'll be walking out in shorts, tees and sunglasses as you soak up the rays.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) The Frühlingsbote marks the start of a new season. Which means Biergartenwetter is soon to follow.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany