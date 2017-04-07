Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Is your life as beautiful as a painting in an art gallery? Then you have mastered Lebenskunst!

Lebenskunst means "the art of living well". It comes from the words leben ("to live") and Kunst ("art). If your life is filled with fine wines, exotic travels, delicious food, strong friendships and many hobbies, you have probably mastered the art of living; in other words, your life itself is beautiful - like art.

You don't have to be wealthy to be a Lebenskünstler ("artist of life"). You simply need to understand how to make the journey through life as joyful as possible. Every individual has a different idea of how to create an artful, magical life that gets you excited to wake up every morning. Some people may be struck by the magic of a beautiful sunrise, and need nothing more to experience joy. For others, drinking a $300 bottle of wine would be an example of Lebenskunst.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) But here's one tip we can give you: if you see the beauty in every detail of life and use this beauty to create your own happiness, you'll be on your way to becoming a Lebenskünstler. In very little time, examples of Lebenskunst will surround you.

