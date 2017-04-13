Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) If you visit a small town in Germany in the spring or summer, we're sure you'll see at least one beautiful Blumenpracht on someone's balcony. That's because Germans love to show off their flower displays!

The term Blumenpracht comes from the words Blume ("flower") and Pracht ("splendor" / "glory" / "magnificence"). Blumenpracht describes a glorious display of flowers - one that has any nature lover turning their heads in awe. Blumenpracht is more than just a few flowers in a pot; it's a very serious display of flowers that goes beyond what your average person would have at home. This type of flower display requires lots of attention and care.



Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) But Blumenpracht is not necessarily found in someone's home or garden. It can also be found in public spaces - like a park or botanical garden. If it makes you whip out your camera or stop in awe, then you're surely looking at a magnificent Blumenpracht.



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany