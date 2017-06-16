Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) There are two types of people in this world: optimists and pessimists. And if you're the latter, you're painting the world black - according to this German word, anyway.

The German word Schwarzmaleri comes from schwarz ("black") and malen ("to paint"). Literally translated, it would mean something along the lines of "painting black". What this actually means is extreme "pessimism" or seeing the world in a negative light.

Let's say you're excited to try out a new restaurant tonight with your friends. Most of your friends are looking forward to it, but one friend is already complaining about the prices, the menu options and the service before even getting there. "It's probably going to be a big waste of money," your friend tells you. In this instance, you might want to tell them to stop with the Schwarzmalerei because it could dampen your mood.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Someone who regularly practices Schwarzmalerei is generally never happy about anything - even when there is plenty to be happy about. This type of person always expects the worst-case scenario and looks only at the negatives. While a certain amount of pessimism is normal, if Schwarzmalerei is part of your daily perspective on life, you may want to consider looking on the brighter side of things - for your own happiness and those around you.



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany