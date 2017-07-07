Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) Did you forget to make plans this summer? Are you watching all of your coworkers go on vacation while you are tied up in your office? You are probably urlaubsreif.

Urlaubsreif means "vacation ripe". It is an adjective used to describe someone who is desperately in need of a vacation; in other words, "ripe for vacation". People usually become urlaubsreif when they have been working consistently for many months without taking time off.



What happens to a ripe tomato if you don't eat it? It will eventually go bad. Likewise, someone who is urlaubsreif could develop a bad mood if they don't satisfy their need for a vacation.

Enlarge image (© www.colourbox.com) So if you are feeling urlaubsreif this summer, it may be time to plan a trip. And if you can't afford to travel, you may want to consider going for a hike, a swim or even camping to get satisfy that summertime feeling.



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany