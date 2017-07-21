Gernegroß. This German word sounds like it would be simple to define - but it's not. Although it translates to "wanting to be big", it has nothing to do with one's height, weight or physical appearance.



Gernegroß is a noun defining a person who sees himself in a better light than others do - someone who likes to brag, show off or act more experienced than they are. There is no English translation, but the words "wannabe" and the colloquial term "whippersnapper" (an overconfident or presumptious young and inexperienced person) come close. Unlike a young whippersnapper, however, a Gernegroß can be any age.

Being called a Gernegroß is not positive. If someone calls you a Gernegroß, they are probably annoyed by how you are acting. It may be time to stop bragging and gain a more humble spirit.

By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany