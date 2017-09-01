With a word for almost everything, Germans have many ways to express themselves verbally. Although you might not think of German as being a particularly romantic language, it does have some love terminology that do not exist in English - like the word Luftkuss.



Enlarge image (© picture alliance / blickwinkel/F) Have you ever received a Luftkuss from a loved one - or anyone, really? Chances are, you probably have - unless you have spent your life in isolation. The term Luftkuss means "air kiss" and it's a relatively easy and harmless kiss to give and receive to just about anyone. You can give a Luftkuss to your mother, your father, your spouse, your best friend and that random aquaintance you met at a party. Even if you're in a committed relationship, you can still share Luftküsse with your friends.

There is no English word for Luftkuss, but you've probably heard the phrase "blowing (someone) a kiss". A Luftkuss defines that kiss - a kiss that travels through the air but requires no physical contact between the giver and the receiver.

So go ahead: blow your friend a Luftkuss. Maybe you'll get one back!



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany