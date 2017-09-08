Enlarge image (© picture-alliance / maxppp) Do people tell you that you have a baby face? In Germany, you would be described as having a Milchgesicht!

The term Milchgesicht means "milk face". And trust us - if someone calls you that, take it as a compliment! Having a Milchgesicht means you have a baby face. You are a fountain of youth - a person that looks younger than they are.

Enlarge image (© Wodicka) Unless you are underage and trying to make adult purchases, having a Milchgesicht is a good thing. Because after all, who wants to look older than they are?

Like a baby still dependent on milk, a person with a Milchgesicht has that look of youth and innocence. For those with a Milchgesicht, consider yourself blessed!



By Nicole Glass, Editor of The Week in Germany