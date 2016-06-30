Would you like to work at the German Parliament?

(© IPS; Deutscher Bundestag)

The German Bundestag invites you, in cooperation with the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Freie Universität Berlin and Technische Universität Berlin to apply for an International Parliamentary Scholarship (IPS) to spend five months in Berlin. The IPS program is aimed at highly qualified young men and women who are interested in politics and who wish to play an active and responsible role in shaping the democratic future of their country. The German Bundestag, the German Parliament, offers young people the opportunity to get to know the German parliamentary system and political decision-making processes and to gain practical experience of parliamentary work during a 15-week work placement with a Member of the Bundestag. The scholarship-winners are chosen by the German Bundestag’s independent selection panel.



Deadline for applications: June 30, 2016



For more information (in German) and to apply, visit: bundestag.de/ips

For specific questions on the application, call: 202-298-4315