Enlarge image Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Russian Dancers (Russisches Tänzerpaar), 1909 (© National Gallery of Art, Washington, Ruth and Jacob Kainen Collection) With their bold lines, vibrant colors, and overt emotionality, the works of the German Expressionists constitute one of the most enduring genres of early-twentieth-century art.

A new exhibition at the National Gallery of Art offers the chance to experience a diverse array of drawings, watercolors, lithographs, and more by some of the best-known Expressionists, including Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Emil Nolde, and Egon Schiele.

“Modern German Prints and Drawings from the Kainen Collection," on view in the West Building Ground Floor through June 29, honors the 2012 bequest of 781 European and American works of art covering five centuries by Ruth Cole Kainen (1922-2009), who with her husband Jacob was long an important friend and benefactor of the Gallery.

Enlarge image Carl Wilhelm Kolbe, the elder. The Cow in the Swamp, 1800/1803 (© National Gallery of Art, Washington, Gift of Ruth Cole Kainen) Curator Andrew Robison, who worked closely with Ruth Cole Kainen from the early 1970s, said the present exhibit was a testament to her “innate sense of quality,” knowledge, and passion as a collector.

A Wide-Ranging Journey

While Expressionists, particularly Kirchner (1880-1938), form its centerpiece, the exhibition includes works by German artists from the eighteenth century through the 1970s, from Romanticism to pop art.

It’s a wide-ranging journey through two centuries of German art, emphasizing diversity. Still, there are some recurring themes, even if they don’t show up in every work, said curator Robison.

Enlarge image Walter Gramatté, Qual (Torment), 1920/1921 (© National Gallery of Art, Washington, Ruth and Jacob Kainen Collection) “One is the particular approach to nature: a great sensitivity to natural phenomena, landscape,” Robison said.

Another was the boldness of the images. “There are very few mild images; most are strong in color, contrast, chiaroscuro. There also are quite a lot of images which involve a response…to nature, a personal response to war, to other people. So it would be too much to call it subjective, but there is a clear sense of the personal response of the artist.”

Kirchner in Switzerland

One distinguishing aspect of the present exhibit is the focus on the later works of Kirchner, after he moved to Switzerland in 1917.

Enlarge image Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Self-Portrait, 1928 (© National Gallery of Art, Washington, Gift of Ruth Cole Kainen) Whereas Robison had previously curated two monographic exhibitions on Kirchner, in 1992 and in 2003, those had been stronger in his earlier works, to 1915. The current selection of Kirchners reflects Ruth Cole Kainen’s “particular interest to draw people’s attention to the quality of later works, after he moved to Davos,” Robison said.

Kirchner’s works in his final two decades are a response to his surroundings in the remote alpine village, where he initially sought refuge from psychological strain. A realist, he created images of mountains, shepherds, and peasant dances, as well as continuing his motifs of dancers, female nudes, and lovers.

Despite his remote location, Kirchner maintained a lively exchange with intellectuals and traveled frequently, especially to Basel and to Bern, where he had a major exhibition in 1933. One of the most outstanding works in this later period is a watercolor self-portrait full of psychological depth. “He was not just living in a mountain hut,” said Robison.

Modern German Prints and Drawings from the Kainen Collection

is on view at the National Gallery of Art until June 29, 2014