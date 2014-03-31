“As an idea—music from electricity—we had already conceived of it earlier. But it always takes a lot of time, before you can fully realize an idea. It took us many years of work until we had the instruments and the studio for it.”

A recurring theme: the Mensch-Maschine (Man-Machine) (© picture alliance / dpa) Thus spoke Ralf Hütter, Kraftwerk's founder and sole remaining original member, in a rare interview he gave in 2009 to Groove magazine. Hütter was responding to the question of how the pioneering Düsseldorf band of electronic music makers introduced the revolutionary concept of a "loudspeaker concert" (Lautsprecher-Konzert)—a concert without any directly produced acoustical sounds, in 1974—the same year the band released its landmark, breakout album: Autobahn.

The response, characteristically reserved, understated, highlights a key attribute of this unique manifestation in music history. Unlike other pop formations, Kraftwerk mostly eschewed the tour-promotion-live concert routine as their album releases—and legendary, genre-spawning influence—made them modern musical icons.

During their most productive years in terms of new material, the 1970s through the 1980s, they hardly performed live at all. The reason? According to Hütter: the technology was not up to their standards. The acoustic ideals achieved in the studio, their laboratory, could not dependably be reproduced in the outside world.

Worth the Wait

Kraftwerk founding member Ralf Hütter at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf, Germany, November 2013. (© picture alliance / dpa) Today, more than 40 years after Hütter and fellow musician Florian Schneider formed the Kraftwerk musical experimentation collaborative in 1970, the years of tinkering, of technological innovation, of striving for the ideal harmony between man and machine—are finally paying off for fans.

Following the long years of ‘waiting’, there have been increasing opportunities for immersion in the ‘Kraftwerk live experience’ over the past decade.

The timeline looks something like this: in 2002, the first concerts with laptops. In 2004-2005, a world tour—according to Kraftwerk, after 30 years of band history, they now for the first time have the technical equipment necessary to realize their artistic aims at a satisfactory level. In 2009, the first concert partially in 3D. In 2012, Kraftwerk performs its entire oeuvre, the eight original albums, now numbered and known as the Katalog—live with 3D videos at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Since then, Kraftwerk has taken its ‘pure art rave’ to many of the world’s great temples of modern art and music, from London’s Tate Modern to the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, where Kraftwerk performed its Katalog over eight consecutive nights in March to rave reviews. This Friday, it’s Washington, DC’s turn, as Kraftwerk plays two sold-out concerts at the always-intimate 9:30 Club.

Synthetic Soul without Equal

Kraftwerk performs a 3D concert at the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in 2013. (© picture alliance / dpa) So what is it that draws the fans back time and again to the Kraftwerk experience?

After all, with the exception of Tour de France Soundtracks from 2003, the band has not released a new record since 1991 (even that album, The Mix, featured reworked versions of the group’s previous songs). How does a band whose members belong to the first postwar generation, and whose music, visuals, and themes hearken to an era on the cusp of the digital age, continue to attract an impassioned, cross-generational audience?

A recent Rolling Stone review of the LA residency put it thus:

“Well, no matter how many times you see them, it's startling how futuristic their music still feels. These shows feel like a true cultural event: both an investigation and celebration into how we've let technology take over our lives as global citizens, as well as a supreme example of pop songwriting at its most innovative and minimal — as primal and direct as anything by the Ramones or Chuck Berry as it is technologically forward.”

A Chicago Tribune analysis of last Thursday’s show at the Riviera Theater ascribed Kraftwerk’s enduring draw to the band’s inimitable aesthetic: “a merger of futurism and nostalgia, the avant-garde and bubblegum.” “The music needed no gimmicks to translate, though, a kind of synthetic soul that still has few equals.”

Indeed, allow these raw, machined beats, these kling-klang boing-boom-tschaks, to get beneath your skin, into your robot heart, and you’ll feel firsthand the synthetic soul of Kraftwerk.

And—though the humans producing those sounds on stage may stand stock still, and robot-like, rarely crack a smile—you can’t help but dance to this visionary, electric, musique—non-stop.