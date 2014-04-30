Enlarge image Saxophonist Hank Mobley with Blue Note founder Alfred Lion, at work on "Soul Station", February 7, 1960 (© Courtesy of Mosaic Images LLC) “It must schwing”—such was the personal motto of Alfred Lion, the founder of Blue Note Records.

As an émigré from Berlin to New York in the mid-1930s, Lion brought with him a passion for American jazz—music he first discovered through recordings and live performances in the swinging Berlin of the 1920s.

In New York, Lion was immersed in the pulsating African American musical scene. One concert in particular, a major showcase of jazz artists at Carnegie Hall in December 1938, proved transformative: Lion was so stunned by the talent he experienced that night, he resolved to make recordings of boogie-woogie pianists Albert Ammons and Meade “Lux” Lewis. The recordings of this session sold out almost immediately; Blue Note Records was launched in early 1939.

Shortly after the label’s launch, Lion was joined at Blue Note by childhood friend from Berlin Francis Wolff. In addition to being a passionate jazz fan, Wolff was also a talented photographer. With Wolff’s evocative black-and-white portraits of the jazz geniuses that recorded for the label, and later the Bauhaus-inspired album cover art of Reid Miles, Blue Note grew through the 1950s to represent—with the visual and avant-garde musical style icons reinforcing each other—the epitome of ‘cool’.

Blue Note @ 75 Comes to Washington

Enlarge image Art Blakey, Lee Morgan’s “Lee Way”, April 28, 1960, Photograph by Francis Wolff (© Mosaic Images LLC) In May 2014, the Blue Note world converges on Washington, DC, where the Diamond Jubilee is being celebrated with an unprecedented, citywide series of concerts and events illuminating multiple facets of the legendary jazz label.

It’s only fitting, given Blue Note’s transatlantic origins, that the DC festival is being hosted by a group of organizations both German and American: the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Goethe-Institut, and German Historical Institute. Blue Note @ 75 is also part of the European Month of Culture organized by the Delegation of the European Union to the United States.

It all kicks off on Saturday, May 3 at the Goethe-Institut, with the opening of the exhibit “Search for a New Sound: The Blue Note Photographs of Francis Wolff”. Curated by Michael Cuscuna and Thomas Evered, both key figures in the rebirth and success of the label from the mid-1980s, the exhibition of Wolff’s soulful portraits of the Blue Note jazz masters runs through July 3.

The lion’s share of concerts and events, however, takes place May 3 through May 11. Jazz aficionados and those wishing to learn more about the distinctive musical styles pioneered by Blue Note artists won’t want to miss the major Kennedy Center concerts, such as “Blue Note at 75, The Concert” on May 11, and the six free Millennium Stage performances taking place May 4-10—a veritable Blue Note smorgasbord.

The Germany-Jazz Connection

Enlarge image Dexter Gordon, “Go” Rehearsal, August 1962, Photograph by Francis Wolff (© Mosaic Images LLC) While jazz is often cited as a uniquely American form of musical expression, this wide-ranging genre has taken root and evolved in diverse cultures and musical traditions.

A look at the jazz landscape in Germany today reveals a vibrant scene with diverse centers, institutions, and musicians. Dr. Wolfram Knauer, a jazz expert and director of the Jazz Institute Darmstadt, says that while the Blue Note label was known and respected amongst connoisseurs, German musicians in the 1950s were more drawn to a European sound aesthetic.

But Knauer, who will participate in the panel discussion “The Role of Music in Cultural Diplomacy” at the Goethe-Institut on May 28, also pointed to several examples of German artists who influenced the American jazz scene in the second half of the 20th century.

One standout example is the brilliant German jazz pianist Jutta Hipp, touted as “Europe’s First Lady of Jazz” upon her arrival in the US in 1955. During her brief but dazzling career as a Blue Note artist, Hipp recorded several albums that define her legacy as “a true Blue Note legend,” according to Evered. Those wishing to learn more about this pioneering woman of jazz should attend the concert on Tuesday, May 6 at the Goethe-Institut: “The Allyn Johnson Trio: A Tribute to the Music of Jutta Hipp”.

Despite the diversity of the jazz scene in Germany today, Knauer says that an overall approach can be discerned: “What is done here is research…musical research of society, what is going on today. It’s definitely contemporary music,” he says.

The gift of African American jazz musicians to the world, and to Germany as well, Knauer says, is a musical approach that you can use wherever you are coming from, that you can make your own.

“To truly make jazz, you have to bring your own history in it, involve yourself in soul searching, find where your roots are. What makes a good jazz musician? ‘Play yourself, man,’” he says.