December 23, 1915: “Dear Irma, the mail has been delivered. Good cigars. A letter. But in the newspaper there is nothing about peace?! 1000 greetings, your Otto.”

Enlarge image Otto Schubert, The Best Time of the Day, 1915 (© Courtesy private collection, USA) Two days before Christmas, 1915, Otto Schubert, a 23-year-old artist from Dresden, sends a postcard to his fiancée. Rather than writing a letter on a government-issued “field postcard” (Feldpostkarte), Schubert paints a scene directly on the blank card; a few words are scribbled in the margins.

Though sent from the front lines of World War I, the scene is cozy. Four men sit around a table in a dimly-lit room, a wood-burning stove off to one side, reading letters. Even during a brutal war, a comforting moment is found. The postcard’s title: “The Best Time of the Day.”

Personal Perspectives on the War

Fifty of Schubert’s illustrated postcards, sent from the battlefields of the First World War from the end of 1914 to mid-1916, form the centerpiece of an exhibition opening August 19 at the Pepco Edison Place Gallery in downtown Washington.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the war’s start in August 1914, “Postcards from the Trenches” also includes 37 works by eight American soldier-artists commissioned by the U.S. Army to document the wartime experience. Their sketches, ink drawings, and graphic works are juxtaposed with mass-produced postcards and government propaganda, offering contrasting perspectives on the Great War.

Enlarge image Otto Schubert, postcard to his fiancé, 1916 (© Courtesy private collection, USA) Marion F. Deshmukh, professor of German and European history and art history at George Mason University, co-curated the exhibition with Irene Guenther of the University of Houston. The idea for the exhibit began when Guenther discovered the pristine postcards in a box she inherited.

The two initially considered an exhibit comparing artwork from all the major belligerent nations, but decided that scope was too large. Instead, the exhibit focuses on German and American art from the war.

Social Media of the Times

Deshmukh explained the exhibition’s relevance not only in light of the centenary commemorations of World War I, but also the medium of postcards as the social media of the age.

“The theme is the ubiquity of postcards as a form of social and also political communication,” Deshmukh said.

Enlarge image World War I, U.S. Military Artists, Andre Smith (© Courtesy of the Army Art Collection, U.S. Center for Military History) In the decades leading up to the war, a postcard craze swept Europe and America with millions of artfully designed cards being sent for a multitude of purposes.

During wartime, postcards offered another important advantage beyond their light weight and low cost, as Deshmukh pointed out: “Censors didn’t have to open envelopes.”

The fear of censorship may partially explain why Otto Schubert’s postcard artworks tend to depict pleasant subjects, rather than the horrors of trench warfare. The choice of mostly tame images may also have been to protect his fiancée from the brutal realities he encountered.

After being wounded in 1917, Schubert's wartime service came to an end. He would continue his career as an artist in Dresden, where he died in 1970.



Viewed from a contemporary perspective, Schubert’s postcards from the trenches offer an intimate visual diary of life at the front lines of the century’s seminal conflict. Together with the artworks by U.S. Army artists and a variety of other media from collections including the National World War I Museum in Kansas City and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, they paint a vivid and personal picture of a war that sometimes appears “forgotten,” despite its immense significance.

Aside from the exhibition itself, a series of related events and film screenings allow one to delve into this ever-fascinating period of history. See our event page for more information.

"Postcards from the Trenches" is sponsored by the Goethe-Institut and German Information Center, the German Foreign Office, George Mason University, the University of Houston, the Houston Saengerbund, Pepco Holdings. Following its Washington, DC presentation, the show will travel to the Printing Museum, Houston, Texas, from October 23 to February 14, 2015.