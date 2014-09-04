Enlarge image (© Courtesy HarperCollins Publishers) Christopher Clark’s The Sleepwalkers: How Europe Went to War in 1914 has sold over 250,000 copies in German translation.

Clark, an Australian historian who will shortly be assuming the Regius Professorship of History at Cambridge University, rejects the argument that Imperial Germany bears primary responsibility for Europe’s mobilization for war in the summer of 1914.

According to Clark, decision-makers across Europe share the blame for the primal catastrophe of the twentieth century.

But not all historians agree: Famed German historian Heinrich August Winkler recently launched a debate on the origins of World War I, claiming a “revisionist wave” is sweeping through the Central European academy.

As a result of what Winkler has dubbed “the Clark effect,” legions of historians and political scientists in Germany have taken up the question of the origins of World War I.

Enlarge image (© Courtesy Library of Congress) In light of the ongoing debate over The Sleepwalkers in Germany, the German Embassy and the German Historical Institute have invited Christopher Clark to Washington, DC, to speak on “World War I: Causes, Events, and Legacies.”

Commenting on Prof. Clark’s talk will be Roger Chickering of Georgetown University, a leading authority on Germany and World War I. The program will take place in the newly renovated auditorium of the German Embassy on September 15.

“World War I: Causes, Events, Legacies” will take up questions that are as pertinent to political life today as they were a century ago: What role should the military play in political affairs? Should public opinion figure in decisions of war and peace? How do decision-making processes in democracies differ from those in autocratic regimes? Can political action forestall war and maintain peace?