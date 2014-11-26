Enlarge image The German Embassy hosted a WWI Memorial Concert on Nov. 25, 2014. (© Germany.info) The German Embassy last night continued its event series commemorating the Centenary of the First World War with a concert featuring works by composers impacted by the war, performed by musicians from four European countries representing both sides of the conflict.



Karlfried Bergner, Head of the Communications and Culture department, said in his opening remarks that, given the complexity of German history, it was inevitable to commemorate multiple historical events within a short time span—from the joyous 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall a few weeks ago, to the “original catastrophe” of the 20th century: the outbreak of World War I in 1914.

Hinrich Alpers, an acclaimed pianist from Germany, conceived the idea of convening musicians from Poland, France, the United Kingdom and Germany to perform works by composers from each of those countries, as a means of signaling remembrance and reconciliation in a modern Europe of peace and solidarity.

Violinist Agata Szymczewska of Poland, together with Alpers, opened the concert with Rudi Stephan’s “Groteske” from 1911: a technically challenging piece full of energy and expression. Considered among the most promising German composers of his generation, Stephan was tragically killed in action on the Eastern Front in 1915.

Enlarge image The musicians for the WWI Memorial Concert (clockwise, from upper left): Agata Szymczewska (Poland) | Violin; Hinrich Alpers (Germany) | Piano; Anna Destraël (France) | Mezzo soprano; Adrian Brendel (UK) | Cello (© Germany.info) The concert continued with works by Duparc, Debussy and Ravel, performed by French mezzo-soprano Anna Destraël and Alpers on piano. With her arresting vocals, Destraël brought to life the compositions, some of which were originally written for benefit concerts aiding war victims’ families.

Following an intermission, during which the around 130 attendees enjoyed wines and light desserts, the program resumed with works by composers Anton Webern and Frank Bridge, from Austria and England, respectively.

Cellist Adrian Brendel, himself raised in London by parents from Austria and Germany, presented these works noting the “sheer range” of music written by composers who lived just across a given border.

Even by today’s standards, the works of these composers often seem radical, Brendel said. To listen to them is to experience a world undergoing dramatic and frequently traumatic change.

The concert closed with Polish composer Karol Szymanowski’s Notturno e Tarantella op. 28—another challenging piece performed by violinist Szymczewska and pianist Alpers.

The tumultuous, experimental style of this piece, like the others, served well to recall the Great War and its impacts—political and social, as well as aesthetic.

By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington