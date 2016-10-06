Enlarge image German-American Day 2016 in the German-American Friendship Garden. (© Germany.info / Dariusch Askari) "A slice of American life has a German filling."



This is how a 1983 poster, using a highly relatable pie metaphor, celebrated the tri-centennial of the arrival of the first group of German immigrants to America.

Since 1987, when a joint resolution of Congress, signed by President Reagan, established October 6 as German-American Day, the holiday has commemorated the diverse contributions German immigrants and their descendants have made to American culture and society.

October 6 marks the day on which the "German Mayflower," carrying 13 German families from Krefeld (located near Düsseldorf, west of the Rhine), landed in Philadelphia in 1683—the first large-scale German immigration to America.

Presidential Proclamation

Enlarge image Tabea Münz of the United Church gives thanks at the 2016 German-American Day celebration. (© Germany.info / Dariusch Askari) On the 29th German-American Day in 2016, President Obama's proclamation celebrated the illustrious influences of German-Americans within the American fabric:

"From those who were among our earliest settlers and farmers to today's innovative leaders in business and public service, German Americans have shaped every sector of our society,” Obama said.

“More Americans can trace their roots to Germany than to any other nation, and elements of German heritage are embedded deeply in our country's character. German Americans have, throughout our history, proven that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and that no matter where we come from, as Americans we are united by the ideal that we are all created equal.”

Garden Ceremony

Enlarge image Dr. Buchwald of the German Embassy delivers remarks at the 2016 German-American Day ceremony on the National Mall. (© Germany.info / Dariusch Askari) In Washington, DC, just across Constitution Avenue from the White House, the 29th German-American Day was celebrated with a traditional ceremony in the German-American Friendship Garden on the National Mall.

Following opening remarks by Gerhard Meinzer, President of the Association of German-American Societies of Greater Washington (AGAS), and Hans Endrikat, President of the Washington Sängerbund, representatives and members of the societies and guests joined in singing the German and American national anthems.

Dr. Stefan Buchwald, representing the German Embassy, called attention to the important partnership between the two nations, and the enduring friendship that unites the German and American peoples.

German-American Day Proclamations from the Mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, as well as Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland and Terry McAuliffe of Virginia were then read. Finally, there were greetings from representatives of the various German-American societies.

Having marked the occasion in 2016, preparations can begin for next year's 30th German-American Day celebration!

By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington

