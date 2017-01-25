Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Sandy Janeczek) On Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, guests of the German Embassy were treated to a special Neujahrskonzert by three young musicians from Weimar to welcome the New Year.

The musicians—Carolin Susanna Herrmann (violin), Raphael Zinner (violoncello), and Johannes Daniel Schneider (piano)—all attend the Musikgymnasium Schloss Belvedere. The prestigious state-run boarding school for the musically gifted, located adjacent to the scenic Rococo Castle Belvedere by Weimar, attracts rising talents from across Germany.

Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Sandy Janeczek) Commencing with Joseph Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 39 in G major for piano, violin and cello, the musicians held the audience rapt with their precocious virtuosity. Said one audience member following the performance: “They really brought Haydn to life!”

The program continued with a varied selection of solos, duets and trios, including beloved works by Bach, Chopin, and Mendelssohn Bartholdy. Schneider’s masterful interpretation of Chopin’s famously challenging Polonaise in A-flat major for piano, Op. 53, delighted the audience in particular.

Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Sandy Janeczek) In sum, it was difficult not to be impressed by the feeling and technical skill these young artists brought to the stage. It was, as one concertgoer put it, an Ohrenschmaus—a feast for the ears!

In this spirit, the German Embassy wishes all our friends the very best for 2017!

This concert was made possible with the support of THE LISZT FOUNDATION



By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington