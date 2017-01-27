And the Oscar goes to…

Enlarge image (© picture alliance / Komplizen Film) The Toni Erdmann juggernaut continues: The smash German “oddball dramedy” by director and screenwriter Maren Ade can now add “Oscar-nominated” to its long and growing list of accolades.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced on Jan. 24 that the film had made it to the final round in the Foreign Language Film category. Toni will go up against films from Australia, Iran, Sweden, and Denmark at the 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

Enlarge image (© TONI ERDMANN) Toni has been a critical smash hit on the festival circuit since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016. The film swept the top categories at the European Film Awards in December, winning for best film, director and screenwriter (Maren Ade), actress (Sandra Hüller), and actor (Peter Simonischek). It has taken major prizes in Cannes, Brussels, New York and Toronto, among others.

The by-turns poignant and uproarious tale of a father-daughter relationship has garnered much praise from critics, also due to its lightheartedness—defying expectations of German film.

The White Ribbon (Das weiße Band, Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke’s examination of the roots of evil in a German village before World War I, was the last German film to receive an Oscar nom in 2010. The most recent German film to win an Oscar was Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Stasi drama The Lives of Others (Das Leben der Anderen), which took home a golden statuette in 2007.

By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington