Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Marion Meakem) Two years ago, for their oral exams for the first level of the German Language Certificate (DSD I), they discussed their vacations or made simple presentations on Germany.

Now, for the advanced DSD II, they have successfully taken on thorny, complex issues like religion in the German classroom, international arms deals, or the refugee situation in Germany.

It’s a sign of major growth, both in German language skills and intellectual capacities, to critically examine an issue—in a foreign language; see multiple sides; and present them in a balanced way.

On Feb. 1, the German Embassy hosted a festive ceremony for 12 DSD graduates of the German Language Courses in Potomac, MD.

Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Marion Meakem) Head of the Cultural Section Jan Eckendorf, noting that many of the students had spent some 350 Saturdays—over 10 years—studying together at the German Language Courses, said it had all been worth it.

“The Deutsches Sprachdiplom, along with your ability to speak German fluently, offers you a whole new range of opportunities to study, to participate in exciting study abroad programs, to go on an often fully funded transatlantic exchange, and it gives you an edge over your competitors when you start applying for a job,” he said.

Intellectual and emotional maturity

GLC Principal Kerstin Hopkins called this year’s ceremony a “highlight of my 22 years administering the program and exam.”

“We are more than proud of all of you and we would like to express our sincere appreciation for your very hard work over the past years,” she said at the ceremony.

Hopkins quoted Nelson Mandela: “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart.”

Achieving fluency in a foreign language such as German indicated a level of intellectual and emotional maturity that could only serve them well on the path of life, she said.

Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Marion Meakem) The prestigious German Language Certificate (Deutsches Sprachdiplom) is the official program of the German government for German-as-a-foreign-language abroad. Graduating from the advanced level of the exam (DSD II), following a special multi-year curriculum, serves as qualification of the German skills necessary to attend university in Germany.

The German Language Certificate is currently administered in over 70 countries around the globe; more than 70,000 students take the advanced exam annually. The program is a key pillar of Germany’s foreign cultural and educational policy.

Since 2012, the DSD I program has also been implemented within Germany to help newly arrived young immigrants integrate into the German school system.

By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington