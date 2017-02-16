Enlarge image (© Germany.info / Jacob Comenetz) Five hundred years is a lot of time for legends to develop. Certainly when it comes to Martin Luther, the sixteenth century church reformer, the legends are legion. Starting during his lifetime and extending through subsequent decades and centuries, Luther’s legacy has been used—and often abused—to justify divergent beliefs and actions.

Given this complex legacy, the Evangelical Church in Germany has appointed an ambassador for the 2017 Reformation quincentennial. On Feb. 15, at a joint event of the German Historical Institute and the German Embassy in Washington, DC, Special Envoy for the Reformation Anniversary Dr. Margot Käßmann discussed how Germany is approaching the Reformation commemoration in the present day context.

Asking questions

Enlarge image (l-r) Holger Mahnicke, Head of the Communications and Culture Department of the German Embassy Washington; Dr. Margot Käßmann, Special Envoy for the Reformation Anniversary; Dr. Simone Lässig, Director of the German Historical Institute; and The Rev. Dr. Olaf Wassmuth of the German Lutheran Church Washington, D.C. (© Germany.info / Jacob Comenetz) Whereas past commemorations, both of Luther’s birth year (1483) and his posting of the 95 theses in Wittenberg in 1517, were given an ideological bent, in 2017 Germany’s approach is both open and ecumenical, Käßmann said. Rather than prescribing answers, the leitmotif is about asking questions: “Where do we need reformation today?” “What does separation of Church and State mean in Germany today?” These and many other questions will be discussed over 16 weeks, from May through September, in Wittenberg. Everyone is invited!

At a time of increasing secularization, religious discrimination and conflict, Dr. Käßmann said the Reformation anniversary offered a much-needed opportunity for a dialogue of religions. In Germany, churches have played an important role in keeping the social peace as the country has taken in thousands of refugees fleeing war and conflict. But the anniversary was also valuable, Käßmann said, in the opportunity it provided to more closely examine history. “People need to know where they come from,” she said.

True Religion



In tumultuous times, it was important to return to first principles. Though religion is often misused and allows itself to be misused, Käßmann said, its abiding message was one of peace:

“Religion is only true if it contributes to conflict resolution.”

By Jacob Comenetz, Cultural Affairs Officer, German Embassy Washington